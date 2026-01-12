Yogi government declares public holiday on January 15 in Uttar Pradesh for Makar Sankranti The Uttar Pradesh government has declared January 15 a public holiday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. All government offices, schools and state-run institutions will remain closed. The decision allows residents to take part in the traditional festivities celebrated across the state.

Lucknow:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has declared January 15 as a public holiday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The decision was issued through an official notification and applies to all government offices, educational institutions and state-run establishments. According to the notification, all state government departments, schools and public-sector institutions will remain closed. Notably, the festival of Makar Sankranti is being celebrated in the country on January 15 instead of January 14.

A large crowd is expected at the Ganga ghats

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, major Ganga ghats across Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Unnao, Meerut and Bijnor, are likely to witness a massive rush of devotees. Pilgrims will take holy dips in rivers such as the Ganga and the Saryu and offer donations. Similarly, huge crowds of devotees are also expected in Rishikesh and Haridwar.

Makar Sankranti 2026

Makar Sankranti, also known as the sacred festival of Khichdi, is celebrated when Lord Surya enters the zodiac sign Capricorn, which is ruled by his son Shani. This year, Surya Dev will transit into this sign on January 14, 2026 at 3.13 pm. However, a common doubt arises because religious rituals associated with Sankranti are usually performed early in the morning, while the transit is taking place in the afternoon on January 14.

This leads to the question of whether Makar Sankranti should be celebrated on 15 January instead. To clear this confusion, the correct date must be understood based on the auspicious timing. The Punya Kaal Muhurat for Makar Sankranti will fall on 15 January 2026, from sunrise until 1 pm. This period is considered highly auspicious for taking a holy dip, offering charity and performing religious rituals.

