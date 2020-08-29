Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 worked fine even after a fall from 8th floor into the water

Image Source : GIZMOCHINA Redmi Note 8 working fine with cracked display

Xiaomi's budget Redmi smartphones are known for the combination of good specs and really affordable prices. Now, it seems like the Redmi smartphones will also for their durability and the ability to survive tough conditions as a Redmi Note 8 unit was able to withstand a fall into the water. Read on to know more about it.

Redmi Note 8 bounces back

As per a report by GizmoChina, a Xiaomi user shared the brave story of his Redmi Note 8 on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. It is suggested that the Redmi Note 8 fell from the eighth floor into the pool of water and was still found working. The smartphone fell into the pool mistakenly from the user's building. Although the smartphone got a cracked display, a bent fuselage, and water in the camera module, it's touch screen was found in the working state.

This incident led Xiaomi's Founder and Chairman, Lei Jun to brag a little and laud the quality of the device. He took to his Weibo handle and shared the story for people to know about the device's quality.

Image Source : GIZMOCHINA Bent Redmi Note 8

The incident somewhat proves intriguing as the device was able to take a dip in the water easily without any IP rating and still survived. It also helps make a positive picture and take our minds off the Xiaomi smartphones' battery issues that have caused the devices to burst into flames in the past.

To recall, the Redmi Note 8 was launched last year and falls in the budget category. It comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Camera-wise, there are four rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP) and a 13MP front camera. Additionally, it has a 4,000mAh battery, runs MIUI based on Android 10, and starts at Rs. 12,499.

