Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7S start receiving Android 10 based MIUI 11 update

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Note 7 starts receiving Android 10 based MIUI 11 update.

Xiaomi has been preparing its smartphones for the upcoming MIUI 12 update. While the Redmi Note 7 series is also on the MIUI 12 eligibility list, the company is still working on its MIUI 11 software. Just a month after releasing the update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the MIUI 11 stable beta update for the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7s.

The upcoming software update is based on Android 10. While it is good news for the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S users, it is worth noting that both MIUI 12, as well as Android 11 update, is just around the corner.

The OTA update has been made available for both Indian and Chinese units of the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S. While the Indan ROM comes with version V11.0.2.0.QFGINXM, the China ROM comes as V11.0.2.0.QFGxxXM.

As for the changelog, the MIUI 11 update comes with Android 10 as a base. This means, the software update not only brings native Android 10 features but also comes with all the features enabled by Xiaomi in the MIUI 11. Additionally, the software update bumps up the Android security patch level to June 2020.

It is worth noting that the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S are essentially the same devices. The only difference between the two is the primary camera sensor. While the Redmi Note 7 comes with a 12MP sensor, the Redmi Note 7S gets a 48MP primary camera. Besides that, the two are identical and share the same code-name - ‘lavender’.

