Xiaomi Redmi 9 confirmed to arrive in India on August 4: Features, specifications and more

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 9 in India, as confirmed via an Amazon teaser. For those who don't know, the Redmi 9 was launched recently in China and also includes sibling such as the Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9C. Read on to know more about the upcoming launch by Xiaomi.

Redmi 9 launching in India

The teaser image has been revealed by Amazon India, featuring a big 'Prime,' a smartphone with a notch and the date of the launch, which is August 4 at 12 pm. While the teaser doesn't directly say Redmi 9, the reflection of 'nine' on the smartphone display, gives us a hint that the Redmi 9 is the one launching next month.

In addition to this, Redmi India's Twitter handle also teased the launch of a new Redmi smartphone, with the same 'Prime,' 'Nine' reflection on the waterdrop notched smartphone and the date of arrival. While there is no clarity as to what Prime means, we assume that the new Redmi smartphone will be a part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale scheduled for August 6.

To recall, the Redmi 9 is a budget smartphone that comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek G80 processor It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the camera front, there four rear cameras (13MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor). The one at the front stands at 8MP.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. While there is no word on the pricing, the Redmi 9 starts at CNY 799 (around Rs. 8,500). Hence, we can expect it to fall under Rs. 10,000.

While the Redmi 9 can launch alongside the Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9C, there is no confirmation on the same and we shall see what exactly launches on August 4. Therefore, stay tuned until then.

