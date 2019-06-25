Image Source : MI.COM Xiaomi Mi Beard trimmer with a waterproof body and self-sharpening blades launched in India

Xiaomi launches its Mi Beard Trimmer in India. The Mi Beard Trimmer is the company's latest lifestyle accessory that comes with ultra-precise self-sharpening stainless steel blades with IPX7 waterproof rating with 90 minutes of usage on a single charge.

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer comes with rounded stainless steel blades for skin-friendly performance, backed with self-sharpening and 6000 oscillations per min that delivers accurate cuts and even shape. It comes with non0scratching teeth for comfort and features two beard combs.

In terms of design, the Mi Beard Trimmer comes with an easy to hold handle, with a sturdy grip that allows users to reach, even the tough spots with ease. It gets a travel lock function that keeps the trimmer from switching on unintentionally and gets Waterproof (IPX7) that can withstand water submersion for up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, making it completely washable. It offers 90 minutes of usage on 2 hours of charging and 10-minute use on a 5-minute charge. It can also be used with a cord.

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer price

The Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer price in India is Rs 1199 and will be available via mi.com from 25th June and will also be available via Amazon.in and Mi Home stores from 27th June.

