Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi K20 series get a price cut in India: Check the new prices, specs and more

Redmi K20 is now available at a starting price of Rs. 19,999.

Xiaomi has announced price drops for two of its popular smartphones. Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India took it to Twitter to make the official announcement. While the Xiaomi Mi A3 is now available for a starting price of Rs. 11,999, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones are now priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 24,999 respectively. Here's are complete details about all three smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is the company's latest Android One powered smartphone. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs. 12,999. Mi A3 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 bringing the price of the base variant down to Rs 11,999. The base variant of the Mi A3 offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. As for the 6GB+128GB variant, it will now be available for just Rs. 14,999.

Redmi K20 series was launched back in July 2019. While the Redmi K20 Pro offered flagship specifications, the K20 brought most of the features from its elder sibling and in exchange for a flagship chip it had a mid-tier one. Redmi K20 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 21,999. After the price cut, the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage comes in at Rs. 19,999 and the 6GB+128GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 22,999.

As for the flagship Redmi K20 Pro, the smartphone is now available at a starting price of Rs. 24,999, which is Rs. 3,000 cheaper as opposed to its launch price of Rs. 27,999. The top-of-the-line variant is now available for Rs. 27,999. While the base variant offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, the top end one comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Also, the 256GB variant is available in the Carbon Black colour option.

