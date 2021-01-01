Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 11 update causing issues to many users: Know details

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 11 update rollout halted.

Xiaomi Mi A3 recently started receiving the much-awaited Android 11 update. Soon after the rollout began, the company had to pull it back due to the problems reported by the users. Several users reported that their Mi A3 smartphones got hard-bricked when they tried updating their handset.

Many users rushed to Twitter in order to report their grief after they tried installing Android 11 on the Mi A3. The users claimed that their phones didn't even turn on and neither reacted when they tried connecting the phone to a PC. As mentioned above, this state is often called ‘hard-brick’.

This is not the first time that Mi A3 users have faced issues while updating their phones.

The smartphone was also impacted by a wrong firmware update in July that disabled its second SIM card. Xiaomi Mi A3 users also struggled to get the Android 10 update as it was halted twice due to multiple issues.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A3 sports a 6.09-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,030mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Xiaomi Mi A3 features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie snapper.