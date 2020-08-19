Xiaomi Mi 10 starts receiving MIUI 12 update in India: How to download, new features

Xiaomi Mi 10 starts receiving Android 10 based MIUI 12 update in India.

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of the MIUI 12 update for its smartphones in India. The update is slowly rolling out for Redmi, Mi and Poco smartphones in the country. While the Redmi K20 users have already started receiving the update, the company is now pushing the update to its flagship Mi 10 devices.

The update for Mi 10 devices is being rolled out in phases by Xiaomi. This means that the Mi 10 users should get the update within the next few days. Once the update is made available for your device, you should receive a notification suggesting about the availability of the OTA update. Upon tapping on the notification, the users can download and install the latest update.

In order to check for the update manually, the Mi 10 users can head over to Settings > About Phone > System Update.

MIUI 12 New features

Xiaomi has introduced a design overhaul with the MIUI 12 update. The company has introduced the control centre as a part of the design change. As the name suggests, the control centre will bing all the controls to a separate page while leaving notifications alone on a full page.

The company has also worked on the animations with the help of the Mi Light Cone animator framework. According to Xiaomi, the ‘new physical animation engine takes all system rendering mechanisms to a new level.’ Xiaomi is able to achieve this by ‘combining MAML graphics, Folme animations, and MiRender rendering’ to offer round corners, mix colours, and imitate natural motion blur.

Moreover, the Xiaomi has also added a new set of wallpapers in MIUI 12. These new Super Wallpapers can create seamless interstellar journeys when the user switches between Lock screen, Home screen and the Always-on display.

Alongside the Xiaomi Mi 10, the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will also be receiving the software update this month.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz high refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card slot. All of this is backed by a 4,780mAh battery.

In the camera department, the Mi 10 features a quad rear camera setup including a 108MP primary camera, an 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, there is a 20MP selfie snapper.

