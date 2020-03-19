Xiaomi Mi 10 launching in India on March 31: Here’s what to expect

Xiaomi Mi 10 is launching in India soon.

Xiaomi is finally gearing up to launch the much-awaited flagship Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone in India. After dozens of teasers via its social media channels, the company has made it official. Xiaomi launched the flagship smartphone back in February and they are finally bringing it to the Indian shores on March 31 via an online launch event. In China, the Mi 10 was launched alongside the Mi 10 Pro and both phones carried flagship-grade specifications. However, the Pro variant might not make its way to India.

Even fans can tune in for the upcoming launch event via an online live stream on multiple social media channels and Xiaomi's YouTube channel. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM on March 31.

While Xiaomi is already tweeting about the upcoming smartphone, there is another tweet from a different handle that raises a lot of eyebrows. Amazon India has posted a tweet asking Xiaomi about what's in the kitchen teasing that the smartphone might be available exclusively via Amazon when it arrives in India.

Dropping the big news.#Mi10 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇 𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝟏𝟐:𝟑𝟎 𝐏𝐌.



Watch the Livestream across our social media handles.

Pre-order starts on March 31st at 3PM.



Do RT with #Mi10IsHere & #108MP if you have been waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/ECo8qr6Ibv — Mi India #108MPIsHere (@XiaomiIndia) March 19, 2020

What?? #108MPIsHere?



Hey, @XiaomiIndia what are you up to? Should we look forward to some big announcement? pic.twitter.com/owmTf49kNc — Amazon.in (@amazonIN) March 18, 2020

In China, the flagship smartphone is available at a starting price of CNY 3,999, which roughly converts to Rs. 42,500. However, when it arrives in India, it might cost a little more considering the GST on mobile phones has been increased from 12% to 18% now.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and it also supports 5G. It packs in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4780mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 10W wireless reverse charging support.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Mi 10 gets a quad cameras setup at the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the Mi 10 sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.