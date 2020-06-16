Xiaomi Mi 10 users can now try out Android 11: Here's how to download, install Beta 1 release

Image Source : XIAOMI Mi 10 now gets support for Android 11 Beta.

Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship smartphone was recently launched in India and now the company is rolling out the official Android 11 Beta 1 update for it. Earlier, Android beta builds were exclusive to Google Nexus and Pixel devices. Now, Google allows other OEMs to take advantage of the new software build. Taking advantage of this, Xiaomi has started allowing Mi 10 users to test out the latest Android 10 Beta build on their smartphone. This also means that the Beta build does not bring Xioami’s MIUI skin on top and the users can have a clean stock Android 11 experience.

Apart from the Xiaomi Mi 10, the update will also be made available for Google Pixel devices, OnePlus 8 series, Oppo Find X2 series, Poco F2 Pro, Realme X50 Pro 5G, iQOO 3 and more.

While the Mi 10 users will be able to flaunt the new operating system among their friends, it is not recommended to install the beta build on a daily driver. This release is being rolled out specifically for testing and is designed for developers. This means regular users might encounter bugs and other problems when using the device.

How to install Android 11 Beta 1 on Mi 10

Xiaomi has uploaded the latest Android 11 Beta 1 build for the Mi 10 on their official website. The users should be able to download the file from there and flash it on their Mi 10. Do note that the build is made keeping the Mi 10’s hardware specifications in mind. Hence, it should not be installed on any other smartphone or it can result in hard bricking the device.

Do note that once you flash the Beta build, everything will be erased from your phone. So, you should take a backup of your phone before beginning with the process.

Apart from the Android 11 Beta 1 build, the users will also need to install the Mi Flash Tool software on their Windows PC. Also, make sure ADB and fastboot drivers are also installed on your computer. Once the user is ready with these requisites, they can proceed towards the installation process:

Reboot your Mi 10 into Download mode by first turning off the device and then pressing and holding the power and volume down keys.

Now, connect your phone to your PC using a USB Type-C cable.

Run the Mi Flash Tool and select the file you just downloaded.

Hit flash.

Once you have successfully flashed the build, you should be able to boot into Android 11 on your phone.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage