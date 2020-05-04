Xiaomi Mi 10 confirmed to launch on May 8 in India: See details

Mi 10 5G to come with 108MP quad rear cameras

Xiaomi was expected to introduce its Mi 10 smartphone in India last month. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown situation, the launch got cancelled. Now that there is some relaxation in terms of smartphone sales and a lot more amid the Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0, Xiaomi has announced that it will launch its Mi 10 5G device on May 8 in India. Read on to know more.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch in India

As announced via its Twitter handle as well as its website, Xiaomi will launch the Mi 10 smartphone in the Mi 10 series on May 8 in India. The smartphone will arrive in the country via an online event. The event will be live-streamed at 12 pm. Following this, the Mi 10 5G will be up for grabs via Amazon India. However, there is no word on the exact availability details.

As a reminder, the Mi 10 was slated to launch in India on March 31 but the Chinese company postponed the launch.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Features, Specifications, Price

The Mi 10 is part of the Xiaomi Mi 10 series that was launched in China in February. The smartphone series consists of the Mi 10, the Mi 10 Pro, and the Mi 10 Lite that was launched later on. The Mi 10 comes with a couple of main highlights such as 5G connectivity, the cameras, and the display. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ TrueColor E3 AMOLED display and is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It comes in three RAM/storage variants: 8GB/128GB. 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. But it is not known what all variants will arrive in India.

The camera front is another highlight that features a quad-camera setup at the back (108MP main camera, 13MP Ultra Wide lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 2MP macro lens) along with a 20MP front camera. The smartphone supports 8K videos, OIS, and more camera features. It is backed by a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and is expected to come without ads. Additionally, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

While the Mi 10 starts at CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 42,500) in China, there is no word on its price in India. However, it could go above Rs. 50,000. Additionally, it isn't known if the Mi 10 Pro and the Mi 10 Lite also make their entries in India.

For a conclusive idea, we need to wait until May 8. Hence, stay tuned.

