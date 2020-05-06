Xiaomi begins MIUI 12 pilot testing program in India: Here’s how you can register

Image Source : IN.C.MI.COM MIUI 12 Pilot Testing to begin in India shortly.

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of the MIUI 12 custom UI. The company has already started releasing Closed Beta update for some of the eligible smartphones. While the end-user will be able to experience it starting June, tech-savvy MIUI fans are already trying to get their hands on the new user interface. Xiaomi India is now offering these users a chance to try it out on their Redmi K20 or K20 Pro smartphones.

Xiaomi announced the MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program via the MIUI India Twitter handle. The company has even posted about it on the forums to provide fans with more information about the program. In order to apply for the program, the users will need to have a Redmi K20 or a Redmi K20 Pro.

In order to apply, the users will need to join a Telegram group created by Xiaomi. They must also fill up a Google Form provided in the forum. In the form, the users will need to fill in basic details like email ID, device and MIUI version, Telegram user ID and more. The users have the deadline of May 14 (9PM) to join the group and the registrations will begin on May 15 (9PM).

Mi fans, it's a now or never opportunity for you. A chance to be one among the first ones to test #MIUI12 on your device. Let's join hands and make it better for everyone.



Apply now: https://t.co/pyG3pqXAZZ



Note: Only for #RedmiK20 series.



RT if you can't wait to test it. pic.twitter.com/7reB2akWDH — MIUI India for #MiFans (@MIUI_India) May 6, 2020

Once you have registered, you just need to wait. The company will select a few users for the MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program. Upon being selected, the user will get all the communications via the Telegram group. Also, once the update is available, the users will get a special OTA update permission. The company will also select few of those users to add them into a separate MIUI 12 Telegram group.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi is not entertaining just about everyone but only the people who have some knowledge about the Android beta testing. The eligibility criteria also need the user to be an active member of the Mi Community.

As these beta ROMs will be filled with bugs, we highly recommend the normal consumers to wait for the stable release.

