Wynk Music 'Navratri Nights' online concerts begin today: Here's why you should be excited

Airtel’s popular music streaming platform, Wynk Music has announced the Navratri Nights concert. Navratris are not the same this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With the new concert, the company aims to bring the same amount of excitement right at your home. The online concert will feature performances from artists like Mika, Kinjal Dave and Sachin-Jigar. The concert is set to begin today, October 17, and will go on till October 25, 2020. It will take place only between 7 pm to 8 pm on Wynk Music.

Commenting on this, Adarsh Nair, chief product officer of Bharti Airtel and Wynk CEO, said, “This is another innovation from Wynk Music to ensure that our users don’t miss out on the festive spirit and enjoy concerts in a contactless format from the safety of their homes.”

Just like ground concerts, the online concert will also allow users to request songs. The users will also be able to post messages and even get to “interact with artists in real-time.”

With this initiative, the company is not only helping its user base but also bringing a boon for the artists. During the online concerts, the artists will be able to reach to a much larger fan base via the Wynk App.

In a press release, Airtel said, “Customers no longer have to worry about missing out on this year’s Navratri celebrations as India practices social distancing norms as part of its battle against COVID-19.”

