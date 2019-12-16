WWE and TikTok join hands to bring wrestling content on TikTok

WWE and TikTok join hands

WWE, aka, World Wrestling Entertainment, has collaborated with popular video platform TikTok to showcase wrestling content on the popular video platform.

As part of the collaboration, WWE content such as WWE Superstar entrance themes and original entrance music will be shown on the TikTok app.

For this, WWE has created its TikTok account and has introduced the entrance themes for more than 30 Superstars and Hall of Famers including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior, Becky Lynch, John Cena and Sasha Banks, among others.

The aim is to make WWE more popular on social media and provide a way to the WWE fans to engage with their favourite superstars.

“We are thrilled to be launching this partnership which offers a new level of engagement with WWE content by enabling the TikTok community to create their own shareable stories tied to WWE‘s world renowned Superstars,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE’s Executive Vice President, Advanced Media.

In addition to this, the WWE TikTok account will feature in-ring matches along with behind-the-scenes and exclusive daily content.

WWE fans can head to the WWE official website to scan WWE’s TikTok code and start viewing the WWE content.

