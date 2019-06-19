WK Life SP390 Bluetooth speaker launched in India

WK Life, Hong Kong's lifestyle brand launches a new Bluetooth Speaker called WK Life SP 390 for all the music buffs on Music Day. The company launched the SP 390 in four colour options of Tangerine Orange, Lush Green, Turquoise Blue, and Ash Black.

It comes with Bluetooth compatibility and supports wired connectivity via AUX port. It comes with a Bluetooth version of V4.0 that can cover a transmission distance of 10 meters and features 5W speakers.

It gets three LED night light mode touch to switch along with easy controls to playback and adjusts the volume. In terms of usability, the WK Life SP390 Bluetooth speaker comes with a 2000mAh battery.

The WK Life SP390 is priced at Rs 2699 in India and is available across all WK Life stores in India.

