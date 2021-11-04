Thursday, November 04, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp might extend time limit for 'delete for everyone' feature

WhatsApp might extend time limit for 'delete for everyone' feature

WhatsApp has been working on extending the time limit for the 'delete for everyone' feature.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 04, 2021 12:09 IST
whatsapp
Image Source : PIXABAY

WhatsApp might extend time limit for 'delete for everyone' feature.

WhatsApp has reportedly been working on extending the time limit for the 'delete for everyone' feature. The 'delete for everyone' option was rolled out in 2017 and initially had a time limit of seven seconds that later got extended to 4,096 seconds in 2018. Now, As per a WaBetaInfo report, the time limit for using the 'delete for everyone' feature may be increased to an indefinite period.

The publication even shared a screenshot where it showcased that a message from three months ago was still eligible to get deleted for both people.

WABetaInfo also reports separately that WhatsApp Beta for iOS (v2.21.220.15) is getting a new video playback interface to allow users to pause, play the video in fullscreen, or close the picture-in-picture window.

Recently, WhatsApp also started rolling out end-to-end encrypted chat backups for iOS and Android users globally. With the new update, if a user chooses to back up his chat history with end-to-end encryption, it will be accessible only to him, and no one will be able to unlock the backup.

Neither WhatsApp nor the backup service provider will be able to access their end-to-end encryption backup.

(with IANS inputs)

Latest Technology News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News