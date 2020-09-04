WhatsApp’s new iPhone beta shows Expiring Messages feature: Report

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp for iPhone to soon get new features.

WhatsApp has released a new beta version for the iOS version of its app, bringing in various improvements to the platform, according to WABetaInfo. The new beta comes with code for a number of features that are still under development. Due to these features being under development, they will not be made available to users to try out, as of now. Once the company enables them in a future beta version, users will be able to try them.

The first thing that was noticed inside of the beta was the WhatsApp Payments feature. The company is improving the feature for Spain, where the feature is yet to be made available. The company is also looking to curate all of its users Media, Links and Docs, into one section, which will show all shared media files. This is being done to improve the speed to load images, videos and GIFs.

WhatsApp 2.20.100.22 beta also comes with improved code for the Expiring Messages feature. With the help of this feature, users will be able to send messages and media that automatically delete after a pre-set timeframe, just like Snapchat.

The company has added a new tone for when users terminate a call and a new ringtone when they receive a group call. This feature is currently available in the app’s beta version for users to check out.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature that allows users to join a missed group call, if the group call still exists.

WABetaInfo also states that the company is working on improvements to launch the app when there is low storage available on your device and a bunch of improvements for better stability.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage