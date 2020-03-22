Sunday, March 22, 2020
     
WhatsApp down in India: Users unable to send/receive messages

WhatsApp is reportedly not working in India and a few other parts of the globe. Users are also reporting issues on Facebook and Instagram.

India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 22, 2020 21:12 IST
whatsapp down, whatsapp not working, whatsapp unable to send messages, whatsapp problems, facebook d

WhatsApp is reportedly not working for many users in India. 

WhatsApp Down: WhatsApp is reportedly facing issues in India and some other parts of the world. Alongside WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have also been troubling users across the globe. Currently, the social media applications and websites are working for many users but there are still a lot of users bashing their keyboards on Twitter to complain about the issues they have been facing lately. 

According to the website DownDetector, WhatsApp has been facing issues in India starting at around 5:14 PM on March 22, 2020. Facebook and Instagram users also reported issues in the country at around 5:30 PM.

Around 51 percent of WhatsApp users have complained about connection issues whereas 45 percent users have complained about not being able to send or receive messages. 

While WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have already started working on fixing the issue, it might still take some time before it starts working properly for each and every user. 

