WhatsApp down in India: Users unable to send/receive messages

WhatsApp is reportedly not working for many users in India.

WhatsApp Down: WhatsApp is reportedly facing issues in India and some other parts of the world. Alongside WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have also been troubling users across the globe. Currently, the social media applications and websites are working for many users but there are still a lot of users bashing their keyboards on Twitter to complain about the issues they have been facing lately.

According to the website DownDetector, WhatsApp has been facing issues in India starting at around 5:14 PM on March 22, 2020. Facebook and Instagram users also reported issues in the country at around 5:30 PM.

Around 51 percent of WhatsApp users have complained about connection issues whereas 45 percent users have complained about not being able to send or receive messages.

#whatsappdown since 5 pm WhatsApp is not working properly, not loading, late sending and receiving texts, anyone else facing similar issues? — Amanpreet Singh (@Amanpreet_utube) March 22, 2020

lmao whatsapp servers couldn't handle indian family group video forwards#whatsappDown pic.twitter.com/5QWOuTSx4S — anubhav (@anubhavheen) March 22, 2020

#WhatsAppDown I have faced this suddenly my what's app got stucked even I don't why? People are saying it is effect of Corona,might be it can possible those are spreading fake News about corona — Vittalreddy168 (@Vittalr17964845) March 22, 2020

While WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have already started working on fixing the issue, it might still take some time before it starts working properly for each and every user.