Western Digital Black aims to solve slow storage issues faced by gamers

Image Source : WESTERN DIGITAL 57% of PC Gamers Highlight Slow Storage as the Biggest Pain-Point, Unveils A Study By Western Digital.

A recent survey claims that about 57 per cent PC gamers in India have cited slow storage as a key factor for poor game experience. A majority of gamers also highlighted slow game loading (51 per cent) and bandwidth issues (51 per cent) as the main pain points, showed the survey by storage solutions major Western Digital.

While slow storage remains the biggest bottleneck for fast game loading, gamers feel that RAM (52 per cent), Graphics Card (43 per cent), and Processor (41 per cent) also have a role to play in the overall gaming experience. Two in every five gamers have made the unbearable decision of deleting their old titles due to running out of storage, showed the research.

The "Next-Gen Gamers" research found that every three in five gamers store their game libraries within their PCs and every three in 10 gamers store more than 10 titles in their PCs. The study was conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR) on behalf of Western Digital. It involved 1,558 respondents in the age group of 18-40 years.

Khalid Wani, Director - Sales, India, Western Digital, said, “As the gaming landscape evolves and more immersive gaming titles emerge, gamers require higher performance to stay up-to-speed. Our latest WD_BLACK SSD portfolio is innovative and offers high-performance storage solutions, specially designed for the gamers to help them stay ahead of the game. We’ve optimized both internal and portable SSDs and these products not only provide more storage for gamers but elevate the gaming experience as a whole.”

Jaganathan Chelliah, Director - Marketing, India, Western Digital, said, “There is a strong sense of accomplishment amongst gamers as PC gaming allows them to express their creativity and provides an opportunity to learn. As PC gamers graduate from casual gaming to serious gaming, slow storage performance has become one of the key pain-points for them. Gamers need NVMe powered high-performance SSDs to enjoy demanding and immersive 3D games. Our WD_BLACK portfolio is designed to do just that! Our latest WD_BLACK SSD portfolio is purpose-built to allow gamers to meet the increasingly high standards of future games and gaming platforms.”

“The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD enables gamers to keep up with their high-performance needs with PCIe Gen4 technology and allows them to experience lightning-fast gameplay; and the WD_BLACK AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in-Card offers them outstanding performance on a PCIe Gen3 interface” he added.