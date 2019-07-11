Image Source : PIXABAY/MATCUZ Walkie Talkie app gets disabled by Apple due to vulnerability

Apple disables the Walkie Talkie app after it found that the app was vulnerable and could allow one to listen to other users iPhones without their consent.

Also, read: Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphone set to launch on July 15 and Mi Water TDS Tester crowdfunding on July 23

An Apple Watch app essentially allows two users that have accepted an invitation to receive audio chats via a 'push to talk' interface.

The iPhone maker was quoted as saying by the TechCrunch on Thursday, "We were just made aware of a vulnerability related to the Walkie Talkie app on the Apple Watch and have disabled the function as we quickly fix the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and will restore the functionality as soon as possible".

Apple Watch got the Walkie Talkie app with the release of watchOS 5 and the app will remain installed on the device, but won't be functional until fixed. Apple similarly had disabled Group FaceTime for a short period to fix a vulnerability.

(With IANS inputs)

Also, read: TECNO Phantom 9 with an in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear cameras launched in India