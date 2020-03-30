Vodafone increases validity on Rs. 95 prepaid plan: See new validity, benefits and more

Vodafone Rs. 95 prepaid plan has new validity

Vodafone Ideas has yet again added a change to one of its prepaid plans in India. The telecom operator has increased the validity of its Rs. 95 all-rounder prepaid plan in some of the circles in the country. Read on to know more about the Rs. 95 all-rounder prepaid plan with increased validity.

Vodafone Rs. 95 all-rounder prepaid plan

Vodafone will now provide users with the Rs. 95 all-rounder prepaid plan with increased validity of 67 days. Previously, the prepaid plan came with a validity of 28 days. As a reminder, the Rs. 95 all-rounder prepaid plan offers Rs. 74 talk time with local and national calls at 2.5 paise per second. It comes stacked with 200MB data, which got decreased from 500MB back in December.

To clear the air, the Rs. 95 all-rounder plan with more validity will be available for users in limited circles in India such as Chennai, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu circles.

For those who don't know, there are other Vodafone all-rounder prepaid plans as well, the Rs. 39 plan with a validity of 14 days, a talk time of Rs. 30 and 100MB data, and the Rs. 79 pack with a validity of 28 days, Rs. 64 talk time and 200MB, same as the Rs. 95 plan. The plans can also be accessed via Idea website.

In addition to this, Vodafone recently started providing double 4G data on some of its prepaid plans, namely, the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid plans.

