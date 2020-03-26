Vodafone offers double data on Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 599 prepaid plans: Validity, benefits and more

Image Source : FLICKR Vodafone doubles data for prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea has just introduced it's double data offer on some of the prepaid plans for users in India so that staying online is not a problem amid the Coronavirus 21-day lockdown in the country, especially when the internet can act a bit cranky due to the heavy usage. The telecom operator is revising its Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid plans and is adding more data to the packs. Read on to know more about the Vodafone plans.

Vodafone Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs 599 prepaid plans get double data

Vodafone is now doubling up 4G data available as part of the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs, 599 prepaid plans. Starting with the Rs. 249 plan, the pack previously offered 1.5GB data per day. It has now been doubled and will provide users with 3GB of 4G data a day. The plan includes other benefits such as unlimited local and national voice calls, 100 SMSs per day, all with a validity of 28 days. Additionally, the plan includes free Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscriptions.

The Rs. 399 prepaid plan will also offer 3GB of 4G data per day, doubled from the 1.5GB data/day data cap. The pack includes unlimited local and national voice calls, 100 SMSs a day, along with Vodafone Play and ZEE5 free subscriptions. The Rs. 399 prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days.

Lastly, the Rs. 599 prepaid plan now offers 3GB of 4G data per day, much like the aforementioned two packs. Users will get unlimited local and national voice calls, 100 SMSs a day, Vodafone Play and ZEE5 free subscriptions -- for a validity of 84 days.

Vodafone prepaid plans with double offer

All three plans are available via the Vodafone website and the Vodafone app with the updated data offer.

Reliance Jio did the same thing

As a reminder, Reliance Jio recently did the same thing and doubled the data offered on the Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and the Rs. 101 prepaid plans a couple of days ago to provide users with more data during Coronavirus quarantine time.

Latest technology reviews, news and more