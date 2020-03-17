Vodafone Rs. 218, Rs. 248 prepaid plans launched: Offers, validity and more

New Vodafone prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea has unveiled two new prepaid plans for users in India. The new Rs. 218 and Rs. 248 prepaid packs by Vodafone are currently available in Delhi and Haryana only and will eventually reach more places in the country. Read on to know everything about the new Vodafone prepaid plans.

The Vodafone Rs. 218 plan provides users with unlimited voice calls on local, national as well as roaming calls to any network. The plan comes with a total 6GB of 4G data, along with 100 local and national SMSs. Additionally, the pack includes free subscription of Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

The Rs. 248 prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers users with an increased 8GB of 4G data in totality and 100 SMSs (both local and national) throughout the validity period. Additionally, the pack offers unlimited local, national and roaming voice calls to any network. Additionally, the pack also has free Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscriptions.

Both the Vodafone Rs. 218 and Rs. 248 prepaid plans come with a validity of 28 days.

New Vodafone Rs. 218, Rs. 248 prepaid plans: How to recharge?

Both the new prepaid plans are available on the Vodafone and Idea websites. You can head to any of the two websites, select the region as either Delhi or Haryana, select the desired plan, and can get the plan by tapping on the 'Buy' option.

As a reminder, Vodafone Idea recently introduced the double data offer on the Rs. 299, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid plans. As part of the offer, users will get double the 4G data every day throughout the validity period of the prepaid plans.

