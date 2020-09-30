Image Source : NVIDIA VMware, Nvidia partner to bring AI, Hybrid Cloud to enterprises.

Enterprise software major VMware and graphics giant Nvidia have to make VMware's software for managing data centres work seamlessly with Nvidia's Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips. The collaboration is to deliver both an end-to-end enterprise platform for AI and a new architecture for data centre, cloud and edge that uses Nvidia DPUs (data processing units) to support existing and next-generation applications.

"We are partnering with Nvidia to bring AI to every enterprise; a true democratisation of one of the most powerful technologies," said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware.

"We're also collaborating to define a new architecture for the hybrid cloud — one purpose built to support the needs and demands of the next generation of applications," he said during the virtual 'VMworld 2020' conference on Tuesday.

The Nvidia AI software will be integrated into VMware vSphere, VMware Cloud Foundation and VMware Tanzu to help accelerate AI adoption among enterprises.

"AI and machine learning have quickly expanded from research labs to data centres in companies across virtually every industry and geography," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

"NVIDIA and VMware will help customers transform every enterprise data center into an accelerated AI supercomputer"

More than 3 lakh VMware customers will be able to accelerate data science and AI workloads building on existing infrastructure, resources and toolsets – helping to broaden adoption of AI and ML technologies.

VMware and NVIDIA aim to deliver a new architecture for the Hybrid Cloud that will help organisations evolve their infrastructure and operations and introduce a new security model that offloads hypervisor, networking, security and storage tasks from the CPU to the DPU.

