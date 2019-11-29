Vivo V17 to launch in India on December 9: Expected price, specifications and more

Vivo V17 is expected to come with a punch-hole camera upfront.

Vivo India is hosting a launch event on December 9, where they are expected to showcase the Vivo V17. The company launched the Vivo V17 Pro in India a couple of weeks ago and they are now gearing up to bring its smaller sibling to the portfolio.

Vivo V17 has already launched in Russia just a few days ago and it was also launched as the Vivo S1 Pro in the Philippines. Since the phone has already been launched in other countries, we already have an idea on the specifications. However, we will need to wait until December 9 to see the pricing and availability details.

Vivo V17 features a 6.38-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. It runs on Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with FuntouchOS layered on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Also Read: Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale to begin on December 1: Offers on smartphones, tablets, laptops and more

On the optics front, the Vivo V17 gets a quad-camera setup to the back consisting of a 48MP, 8MP, 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

For more technology news, click here