Vivo V17 goes on sale in India starting today: Price, features and latest offers

Vivo V17 has a lot to offer for just Rs. 22,900.

Vivo India has recently launched the Vivo V17 with a 32-megapixel front camera and a punch-hole design. The smartphone features a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back and a Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo V17 is finally going on sale starting today and here's everything you need to know if you are planning to buy one.

Vivo V17 Specifications

The Vivo V17 sports a 6.44-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It packs in 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded using a microSD card. The smartphone runs on the company’s Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for dual-engine 18W fast charging technology.

On the optics front, the Vivo V17 comes with a 32-megapixel camera on the front. The back of the smartphone is equipped with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, which also includes a 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Price, Availability and offers

Vivo V17 comes in only one variant, which offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it is priced at Rs. 22,900. The smartphone comes in Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice colour options. It is available via both online and offline channels, where online channels include vivo E-store, Amazon and Flipkart.

As far as the launch offers are concerned, Vivo V17 customers who purchase the smartphone online will get 5 per cent cashback on prepaid offers, no-cost EMI up to 12 Months and Jio benefits worth Rs. 12,000. Offline buyers will also get benefits as the company is offering 5 per cent cashback HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit cards till 31st December 2019. Additionally, the buyers will also get additional data benefit of Rs. 12,000 on Jio.