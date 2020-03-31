Vivo, Tecno, itel extend warranties on smartphones amid Coronavirus pandemic

itel, Tecno and other smartphone brands have extended warranty period on their smartphones.

Tecno India has announced the implementation of a two-month warranty extension policy for its wide-range of smartphones. This will be applicable only to the customers whose warranty expires between March 20 to May 31. The warranty period for these smartphones will be automatically extended for two months. However, to ensure the extension has taken place, customers can log in to the Carlcare app to check the warranty status at any time.

Similarly, itel Mobile, a company owned by Transsion Holdings, has announced a warranty extension on its mobile devices. Just like Tecno, itel customers will only be eligible to take advantage of this if the warranty expires between March 20 to May 31.

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Indian government announced a strict 21-day lockdown till April 14, resulting in the national shutdown of non-essential services, besides restricting the movement of citizens.

"To ensure customers have the peace of mind during this COVID-19 lockdown in India, we have put systems in place that enable our support staff to attend customer queries through online and telephonic channels," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India said in a statement.

"We have also decided to postpone all product launches for this period. Even our manufacturing facilities, warehouse & service centres have been temporarily closed across the country until further notice," he added.

In 2020, following an India-first strategy TECNO India, a leading offline smartphone brand has already been aggressive to announce exciting products like SPARK Go Plus and night photography centric CAMON 15 and 15 Pro, with "segment-first" features in every new product. It is worth noting that all Tecno smartphones come with a brand promise of 1-time screen replacement and 1-month extended warranty (12+1 month).

Lastly, the popular smartphones brand, Vivo, has also extended warranty period for its smartphones. The company made a tweet saying, "We are here to help. Due to the ongoing #COVID19 crisis, we are extending the warranty on your handsets by 90 days. The offer remains unchanged until further notice. Stay healthy, stay indoors with Vivo."

(With IANS inputs)