Vivo opens its first premium experiential retail store, to open 600 Exclusive stores by the end of the year

The entire range of Vivo accessories and smart devices will be displayed to complement the phone buying experience. 

New Delhi Published on: February 08, 2020 14:51 IST
Vivo's new experiential retail store in Mumbai

India's No 2 smartphone brand Vivo on Saturday launched an advanced and innovative experiential flagship store in Thane, Maharashtra, saying that it would open 20 more such stores in the country to offer a distinct customer experience in an offline retail space. About 1800 sq ft in area and the first in the city, the flagship store is envisaged to enhance the buying experience of the customers by providing a new and interactive environment.

"The offline channel has been an essential part of our go-to-market strategy and we would continue to invest in this channel. We intend to launch more than 250 exclusive stores in 2020, taking the total number to 600," said Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India. Vivo currently has one such experiential retail store in Bengaluru.

"Keeping customer centricity at the core, we at Vivo strive to offer our customers unique retail experiences," he added. The experience centre will have an interactive touch-enabled LED screen, where customers view and compare features, dedicated gaming, virtual reality (VR) and customer interaction zones.

The entire range of Vivo accessories and smart devices will be displayed to complement the phone buying experience. Customers can also enjoy 10 per cent assured cashback on all bank credit cards, debit cards and EMI on all phones above Rs 10,000 till February 29.

Vivo clocked an overall 24.7 per cent market share (volume-wise) in December 2019, making it the no.1 offline brand in the country. In the mid-premium ($300-500) segment, Vivo continued to lead the market with 28 per cent share in 2019, according to the IDC.

