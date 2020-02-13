Valentines' Day 2020: Honor Band 5i, Samsung Galaxy S10 and other tech gifting ideas

This Valentines' Day, surprise your partner with a tech gift.

Valentines Day is just around the corner and couples tend to exchange a lot of gifts throughout the Valentines Week. While the regular gifting options get too limited or way too common, people can choose to pick gifts from the tech world. With a plethora of options onboard, one might get confused onto which would be the right pick for their partner. Here’s a list of some of the best gifting options you can choose from.

OnePlus TV

In case you live with your partner and want something that would not only surprise them but also be useful for you, OnePlus TV is one of the best options. The smart TV was launched a couple of months ago and is from a brand like OnePlus, it has generated quite a lot of hype. The television not only offers an immersive display panel but brings a host of interesting features and apps on board. OnePlus TV is available in two variants, OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and Q1 Pro. The smart TV range starts at Rs. 69,900.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 48MP camera.

If your partner is on a hunt for a new smartphone, you can gift them one. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is a new addition to the company’s Galaxy S10 lineup. The smartphone aims to offer flagship-grade hardware at a relatively lower price. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with flagship-grade hardware including the Snapdragon 855, up to 8GB of RAM, Super AMOLED display and more The smartphone is currently available in India for a starting price of Rs. 39,999.

Honor Band 5i

Honor Band 5i comes with a colour display.

If you are looking for a budget tech gift option, the Honor Band 5i is probably your best bet. Apart from expressing the love with such a gift, you will also be showing some care since the band can track your activities like jogging, running, sleep tracking and more. The Honor Band 5i is currently available in the country for 1,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch is also available in this Rose Gold colour variant.

In case you are looking for a wearable that looks and feels more like a watch rather than a fitness tracker, you can always choose to go in with the Samsung Galaxy Watch. The smartwatch is available in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. It is available for both men and women and available in both Bluetooth only and LTE variants. Samsung Galaxy Watch is available for a starting price of Rs. 19,990.

Realme Buds Air

Realme Buds Air is available for Rs. 3,999.

When you have a partner, who is into listening to a lot of music, the preferred gift should be a pair of truly wireless earphones. Currently, the most hyped and one of the best budget wireless earphones is the Realme Buds Air. The company has recently launched them in the market and for a price of Rs. 3,999, they have a lot on offer.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show comes with a smart display

Smart home devices are always a better gifting option these days. Amazon Echo Show 5 is one such device that would be a perfect Valentines Gift. Apart from acting as a smart speaker, it also functions as a smart display. It even comes with a camera, which means you can always make video calls with your partner. When you are not video calling, you can use Alexa to fulfil your wishes. The Amazon Echo Show is currently selling for Rs. 6,999 via Amazon.