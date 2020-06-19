Twitter improving the 'Lists' feature on Android, iOS

Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter rolling out a new feature on Android, iOS.

Twitter has become one of the most popular social media platforms for a number of reasons. The company aims to attract more users and keep the existing ones happy with the constant rollout of new updates. Twitter has now rolled out a new feature called ‘Lists' that aims to help users discover new lists and add them to their feed.

The social media giant made the announcement via a Tweet shared by the official Twitter account. Alongside the announcement, the company also shared a short clip explaining what the feature exactly does.

Twitter has made the new Lists feature available on both its Android as well as iOS apps. The company has also added a ‘Show more recommendations' option in the ‘Discover new lists' section. As the name suggests, the option will allow users to discover more lists and take a look at recommendations by the social media platform.

Add new voices and conversations to your Timeline using Lists.



You can now:

👉 make a List

👉 discover new Lists

👉 follow a List

👉 Tweet a List pic.twitter.com/7xhwMXRUWG — Twitter (@Twitter) June 18, 2020

In order to decide what lists have to be shown to a user, Twitter users the information about who the user follows, the list that user currently follows and the area of interest of the user’s tweets.

The Lists feature has been on Twitter for a long time now. Since the launch of the function, the company has been working on improving it and making it more user friendly.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage