Twitter aims to spot, elevate credible information on its platform.

In a bid to sanitise its platform, Twitter has collaborated with The Associated Press (AP) and Reuters, as it aims to expand its efforts to identify and elevate credible information on the micro-blogging platform.

The company said in a statement that its Curation team will increase its capacity to add reliable context to conversations happening on Twitter.

During the initial phase of the programme, AP and Reuters will focus on English-language content.

"Twitter will be able to expand the scale and increase the speed of our efforts to provide timely, authoritative context across the wide range of global topics and conversations that happen on Twitter every day," the company said on Monday.

The joint work will increase the scale and speed of the current work by increasing and improving context sharing, anticipating and proactively identifying emerging conversation and improving the effectiveness of product features.

"When people search for a hashtag or a phrase on Twitter, certain keywords determined by Twitter will automatically show content at the top of the results from trusted resources or Moments that debunk misinformation," the company informed.

During the highest visibility events, such as elections or public health emergencies, Twitter will show prompts in the Explore tab or the Home Timeline that link to a public service announcement (PSA) Moment.

These can include information from trusted sources on topics like how to vote safely in a pandemic or trustworthy information about getting vaccinated.

"Sometimes, a tweet violates our Synthetic and Manipulated Media, Covid-19 or Civic Integrity misinformation rules but may remain visible on Twitter. In those instances, a label may be added to the Tweet that links to a Moment with informative context on the topic or to the Twitter Rules," the company added.