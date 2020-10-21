Truecaller announces new features for Android, iOS: Call reason, SMS scheduling and more

Image Source : TRUECALLER Truecaller rolls out a new update for Android, iOS users.

Truecaller, the popular Caller ID application has received a plethora of new features on both Android and iOS platforms. The company keeps on working on improving the end-user experience and with the latest update, they aim to offer more features within the app. With the new update, the users will get the highly anticipated features: Call Reason, Schedule SMS and SMS Translate.

The features have been rolled out globally, which means no matter where you are, you will be able to use these exciting new features on both Android as well as iPhone. Truecaller has been known to offer Caller IDs even for people the contacts that are not there on your smartphone. With the new set of features, the company just aims to take this one step further.

Commenting on the feature, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer at Truecaller said, “We are thrilled at the launch of Call reason, Schedule SMS and SMS Translate. We have been working towards building an innovative communication suite for our users and these three features are the next big step in line with this mission. Communication in 2020 is easier in many ways, but also complicated by the vast ways in which people connect for information. As a brand, we strive to stay true to the core principle of building a product for masses while always acting in the public interest. We are constantly listening to our users and want to help them by putting more power in their hands.”

Call Reason is one of the major highlights of the new Truecaller app update. As the name suggests, the feature enables users to set a reason for their outgoing call. This way the receiver, if they have Truecaller installed, will be notified if the call is personal, business or something urgent. The company claims that “this would increase pick up rates, especially when callers are calling from new numbers.”

Another interesting feature is the new 'Schedule SMS' feature. If you are using Truecaller as your default messaging app, you will now be able to schedule text messages, which means they will be delivered only as per your desire. Some use cases of the feature would be message reminders for events, meetings, or what groceries you need to pick up at the end of the day.

Lastly, the new update also introduces the SMS Translate feature that allows users to instantly translate the content of their messages directly in Truecaller without leaving the app. This feature works for both SMS and instant messages (IM). All these features will be free for all consumers.

