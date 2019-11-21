Realme 5s, Redmi Note 8: Top 5 smartphones under Rs. 10,000 (November 2019)

Realme 5s comes with a quad-camera setup at the back.

With Realme launching the all-new Realme 5s, the smartphone competition in the under Rs. 10,000 category has become really tough. Smartphone manufacturers are bringing 48-megapixel quad cameras, 6GB RAM and more attractive features in the sub 10k category. While it is interesting to see, it also creates confusion in the buyer’s mind. So, here we bring you the top 5 smartphones under Rs. 10,000 in India.

Realme 5s

Oppo’s sub-brand Realme has just launched a new smartphone in India, the Realme 5s. While it brings all the features that make the Realme 5 a good smartphone and takes it one step further by adding a 48-megapixel sensor at the back. The smartphone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery and runs on Snapdragon 665 chipset. All of this comes in at a starting price of just Rs. 9,999.

Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi has recently launched its Redmi Note 8 series in India. The Redmi Note series has been successful in the country because of the great battery life they offer. The Redmi Note 8 comes with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 665, up to 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery and much more. Redmi Note 8 is available for a starting price of Rs. 9,999.

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Samsung’s Galaxy M-series is the answer to the Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi and Realme. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop style notch. It is backed by an Exynos 7884B processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone will cost you Rs. 9,190.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus is the only smartphone in the list that comes with stock Android. It is powered by Google’s Android One program, which also ensures faster updates. Priced at Rs. 8,999, the smartphone brings a glass-back design, Snapdragon 636 processor, 64GB onboard storage and much more.

Redmi 8

In case the Redmi Note 8 is too expensive for your taste, you can even consider the cheaper Redmi 8. It comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device packs in Snapdragon 439, up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

