TikTok Guide: How to download app and become a TikTok star

Here's how you can start making TikTok videos today

ByteDance launched the video-sharing social networking platform, TikTok back in 2016. The app basically allows users to share short videos using short lip-sync, comedy and more. The app was introduced in markets outside China in 2017 and it was made available for both Android and iOS platforms. Fast forward to 2020, the app is one of the most popular and most downloaded apps, especially in India. If you have not yet joined the TikTok group and feel left out, here's how you can download the app, make short videos and become a TikTok star.

How to download and setup TikTok?

Head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your Android or iOS device respectively.

Search for TikTok and download the app

Once downloaded, open the app and go through the setup process

During the process, you will be asked to sign up with Facebook or your Google ID. You can even create a new account using your email address. After creating a new account, you will need to set your preferences and you will be all set to go.

How to start making TikTok videos?

In order to start making TikTok videos, you just need to tap on the '+' icon on the bottom bar. The app gives you a plethora of options ranging from setting a timer, speed of the video, effects, filters and more. The app even gives an option to either create a 15 second or a 1-minute video. The first step required while creating a TikTok video is to add the background sound. While you have the option to choose from a variety of songs, dialogues and more, you can even choose to use your custom audio.

Once you have made a short video, you can either add more filters, voice effects or text. Once you are through, the app will open the sharing page where you will be required to enter a description and other information. Now, one can post the TikTok video and even share it on apps like WhatsApp and Instagram.

How to become famous on TikTok?

A TikTok user does not become a star overnight unless the video is something that goes viral. In order to become famous, you need to work on a specific genre like comedy. One can also go with the trend and use all the trending hashtags in the post to make the video reach out to the masses. Also, one can make videos with already famous people on TikTok to increase their presence among their followers.