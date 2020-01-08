TikTok bug allowed hackers to takeover accounts: Here's what happened

TikTok security flaw could infect millions.

TikTok, the popular content sharing app, was recently affected by a huge security bug. According a report by Check Point, the bug gave away account controls of millions of users to the hackers. These security bugs have put millions of TikTok users at risk. Currently, a huge amount of users are from India where the number lies somewhere around 300 million.

Researchers at Check Point wrote on the website, "In recent months, Check Point Research teams discovered multiple vulnerabilities within the TikTok application. Check Point Research informed TikTok developers about the vulnerabilities exposed in this research and a solution was responsibly deployed to ensure its users can safely continue using the TikTok app."

According to the report, the hackers had the ability to get hold of millions of TikTok user accounts. The hackers can even delete videos, upload unauthorized videos, make private videos public and more. The bug even allowed hackers to reveal personal information saved on the account such as mobile number, email addresses and other details.

TikTok later said in a statement, "Like many organizations, we encourage responsible security researchers to privately disclose zero-day vulnerabilities to us. We hope that this successful resolution will encourage future collaboration with security researchers."

TikTok later said that the bugs have been fixed and there are no more vulnerabilities. However, such a bug can highly affect a company's user base if not rectified on time.