Things 5G will do that you didn't know about

Talking of 5G and the one thing someone can think of is the download of a 4K movie in a matter of seconds, but in the real world 5G is much more than downloading movies quickly.

Comparing 5G to 4G LTE networks in the UK that offers real-world speed of 20mbps, 5G will be 100 times faster and will likely jump to 20gbps. This perhaps is just the eMBB (enhanced Mobile Broadband) feature of 5G that is just a small part of its features.

To understand the complete 5G network potential other than downloading movies, following are some interesting facts of the upcoming 5G network in coming times.

Super-fast wireless home broadband

For people thinking that 5G would only pertain to phones and gadgets, well 5G in the real world would be much more than that. The 5G services will be more instant and reliable with real-time low-latency mobile gaming, as well as immersive virtual reality experiences.

Hi-Res Audio

Although 5G is being talked about its video-based capabilities, the network could totally aid to the music world as well. This will allow hi-res uncompressed music on your fingertips that will offer a full range of sound.

The ‘tactile internet’

The 5G services will be all about low latency rate, which usually is a time taken for any communication to start, stop and then start again, like loading of a webpage on a smartphone.

Mixed reality

For all those apps that have their data built-in with augmented reality (AR), the use of the 5G network would enable better navigation, real-time face recognition and better use of smart glasses.

5G IOT (Internet of Things)

One of the most crucial prospects of 5G would be the density of fast internet in crowded places, as 5G networks will be capable of supporting up to a million devices per square kilometre.

There will be low latency is the real-time cloud computing, wherein instead of needing local processing power, phones, wearables and laptops will be linked to cloud for everything, including data, files and artificial intelligence.

