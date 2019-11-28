Tecno Spark Power with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Tecno Spark Power comes with a triple camera setup at the back.

Tecno Mobiles has just announced the launch of their new budget-oriented Tecno Spark Power smartphone in India. The key highlights of the smartphone include 6,000mAh battery, 6.35-inch AMOLED screen, triple camera setup and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Tecno Spark Power.

In terms of the specifications, the Tecno Spark Power features a 6.35-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

With a massive 6,000mAh battery, Tecno promises that the Spark Power can give up to 29 hours of video playback, 35 hours of calling, 17 hours of gaming or 200 hours of music in a single charge.

Also Read: Realme 5s, Redmi Note 8: Top 5 smartphones under Rs. 10,000 (November 2019)

As for the cameras, the Tecno Spark Power features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2MP depth-sensing lens and an additional 8MP ultra-wide lens with 120 degrees field of view. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Tecno Spark Power is priced at Rs. 8,499 and will be available via Flipkart starting December 1. It will be available in two colour variants - Dawn Blue and Alpenglow Gold.