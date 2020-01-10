TECNO 'Spark Go Plus' budget phone in India for Rs 6,299

Tecno Spark Go Plus comes with 4,000mAh battery, fingerprint scanner, face unlock

TECNO, the global smartphone brand of Transsion India, on Thursday launched a new budget smartphone 'Spark Go Plus' for Rs 6,299.

The phone will be available in two colours -- hillier purple and vacation blue -- and customers can purchase the device at 35,000 retail outlets across the country.

"As per Counterpoint report, following the launch of "SPARK' series of smartphones in Aug 2019, TECNO has joined the elite ‘Top 5 smartphone brands' club in the Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 offline category. In 2020, we will further consolidate our position to build a strong portfolio across Rs 5,000-Rs 15,000 smartphones category providing customers with a wide range of options across price points," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with the screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels.

It is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek's Helio A22 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

In the camera department, the device features an 8MP AI Rear camera with dual flash. There is also an 8MP AI selfie camera with front flash.

The phone houses a 4,000mAh battery with AI-saving and safe charging feature and runs on HiOS 5.5.2 based on Android 9.0 Go Edition.

