Tecno Camon 16 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Tecno Mobiles has just announced the launch of the Tecno Camon 16. The key highlights of the smartphone include a quad rear camera setup, punch hole design, 5,000mAh battery and more. The handset also features a rear fingerprint sensor and will be available for purchase starting October 16.

Tecno Camon 16 price in India

Tecno Camon 16 is priced at Rs.10,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting October 16. The handset will be available in Cloud White and Purist Blue colour variants.

Tecno Camon 16 specifications

Tecno Camon 16 sports a 6.8-inch HD+ hole-punch display. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G79 processor. The dual-SIM handset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 10-based HiOS 7.0. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Tecno Camon 16 sports a quad camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth of field lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and an AI lens. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

