Tata Sky Broadband announces 1500GB FUP on unlimited plans: Here’s what it means

TataSky Broadband introduces 1500GB FUP on unlimited plans.

Tata Sky Broadband has announced FUP limits on its unlimited plans. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus Lockdown, the bandwidth consumption has drastically increased. In order to manage that, the company has introduced a FUP limit of 1500GB on its unlimited plans. As for the Fixed GB plans, they can still enjoy the exact amount they have paid for. Once 1500GB limit is exceeded, the data speeds will come down to just 2 Mbps.

Tata Sky Broadband offers unlimited plans on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual validity basis. These unlimited plans start at a price of Rs. 900. While all these plans offer unlimited data, the speeds vary from plan to plan. Tata Sky Broadband's unlimited plans are offered at a starting of 25 Mbps speeds and users can get all the way up to 100 Mbps.

The broadband service provider has updated the terms and conditions for the unlimited plans on its website. The company has now added a new condition that reads, “For Unlimited Data plans, speed will reduce to 2Mbps after 1500GB data consumption.”

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage