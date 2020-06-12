Snapchat introduces inbuilt mini apps, redesign, voice commands and more for Android, iOS

Image Source : SNAPCHAT New Action Bar in Snapchat

Snapchat, the popular photo-sharing app, held its online Snap Partner Summit 2020 yesterday and has revamped the app for users yet again. Apart from the redesign, the photo-sharing app has also introduced a number of new features and inclusions for users. Read on to know about what all Snapchat has brought to the table.

Snapchat gets mini apps, redesigned navigation and more

Starting with the new look, Snapchat will get the new Action Bar for better and easy navigation within the app and Places in the Snap Map to find popular places on the map with millions of listing available. Eventually, the Places section will also allow users to order food via Postmates, DoorDash, and Uber Eats in the US. There is also the new Topics feature that will allow users to share snaps on Our Story by adding a generic Topic sticker for others to view those snaps. This is more like Snapchat's version of Instagram hashtags that allows users to stories to feature in the Explore section. Additionally, the app now includes Story Replies for users to reply to 'Snap Stars' stories.

Snapchat now has Mini apps within the app for third-party developers to bring about new social experiences for users. The apps will be present in the Chat section where Snapchat Games are also present. There are the new Bitmoji for Games for users to play cross-platform games with friends. Furthermore, a new Bitmoji Paint has been introduced for users to make one big global collage and the new Dynamic Lenses allow users to send snaps with custom lenses and brings real-time information from other apps to Snapchat Lenses.

Snapchat is all about AR filters, thanks to its LensStudio. The LensStudio has now been updated for new features in the form of the new Camera Kit. It now has the SnapML feature for developers to add any machine learning models to it. Local Lenses will allow users to enter a new AR world, and users can press and hold the camera to launch new AR filters.

The app also introduces Voice Scan, which will allow users to look for Lenses via voice commands, along with the Happening Now section for users to get updated on what all is happening in the world. Snapchat has partnered with The Washington Post, Bloomberg, Reuters, NBC News, ESPN, NowThis, E! News, Daily Mail, BuzzFeed News and more for news on the platform.

Additionally, the photo-sharing app has revealed new Snap Originals such as Coach Kev, Fake Up, Move It, Road Trippin', First Person, Queen of Stylez, Life By The Horns, Frogtown, Action Royale, and Total Badass Wrestling. Additionally, users will be able to become a part of the Snap Originals with the use of Snapchat's AR. More features are being added to the Here For You section, for a better focus on mental health.

