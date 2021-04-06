Image Source : SANDISK SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe with Lightning, USB Type-C ports launched.

SanDisk has just announced the launch of its iXpand Flash Drive Luxe. It is built for consumers who are searching for a reliable solution to share content across their compatible devices, including iPhones and Mac computers. With both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors and an all-metal casing, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe provides a sleek way for users to seamlessly access and move files between iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac and other USB Type-C devices, including Android smartphones.

This new flash drive comes with two connectors, which enables a quick move of files, eliminating the need to email content from one device to another in order to upload or save. Once files are on the drive, they can be transferred using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector to a USB Type-C-compatible computer. Consumers who want a heightened sense of privacy can password-protect their files and photos with the iXpand Drive app. The app can also be used to free up space on an iPhone or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents and contacts without the hassle of a slow internet connection. The drive is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB configurations.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Khalid Wani, Sales Director, India, Western Digital, said “With pervasive internet penetration and smartphone & smart gadget adoption, the average new-age Indian uses more than one device. They should be able to transfer and view their content on different devices from an iPhone in a convenient and seamless manner. We are excited to introduce SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe that offers a one-stop solution to make data more accessible across gadgets, so consumers can stop worrying about connectivity or lack of storage space, and live their digital lives to the fullest.”

Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Director - Marketing, India, Western Digital, said, “Today’s consumers are always on-the-go – working from remote locations, traveling, and switching from place to place while creating content on their iPhones and transferring it to multiple other devices for editing, sharing and back up. Data transfer and storage should be the last thing that they should worry about. This is exactly where the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe comes into play which enables you to work seamlessly across your iPhone and other devices. SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe offers the dependability of a brand that’s trusted by millions of consumers around the world”.

Pricing and Availability

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is backed by a 2-year limited warranty and is available via the Western Digital Store, Amazon and other select retailers. The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB with MSRPs of Rs. 4,449, Rs. 5,919 and Rs. 8,999 respectively.