Samsung confirms rumours as it teases Galaxy Z Flip via Oscar ad

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip concept

South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to announce Galaxy Z Flip, a folding phone at its unpacked event on Tuesday in San Francisco and now a commercial for the device aired during the Oscars Academy Awards show giving a first look at the phone outside of leaked images and videos.

The commercial was spotted by The Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, who shared the video on Twitter with the caption: "Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. The small print says screen crease is normal, heh."

Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh pic.twitter.com/uBesJ0FonT — nilay patel (@reckless) February 10, 2020

In the video, the Galaxy Z Flip is mostly shown sitting on a table and folded at a 90-degree angle. Recently, a report claims that the device will be priced between $860 and $1,295.

The pricing is significantly lower than the $1,500 price tag of the Motorola Razr that is driven by the outdated Snapdragon 710 chipset, while the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to feature the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

Earlier, the device made its way to China's 3C certification database, revealing it is coming with a 15W charger in the box. The device from this certification bears the SM-F700 model number which matches previous certification exploits. It may feature a 6.7-inch tall aspect ratio display that can be folded and unfolded vertically.

The phone is expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the outside and a 10MP selfie camera. The device will be able to record 8K video, and a 5G version will be released in South Korea. Ice Universe had also earlier claimed that the upcoming fold may have an "ultra-thin glass display" instead of plastic.

The South Korean tech giant had also applied for trademarks in Europe for the Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass or UTG and according to sources, this will be the material used for its next foldable.

