Samsung introduces the most affordable 5G phone, Galaxy A42 5G: Price, features, specs

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in its Galaxy A series -- the Galaxy A42 5G -- which is the company's most affordable 5G phone till date. The smartphone comes with a number of highlights such as quad rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 'long-lasting' battery. Read on to know more about the new Samsung smartphone.

Galaxy A42 5G Features, Specs

The Galaxy A42 5G comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It comes in three RAM/Storage options: 4GB/128GB. 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB.

On the camera front, there are four rear cameras (48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor, 5MP macro lens) and a 20MP front snapper. It supports camera features such as autofocus, portrait mode, and more. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W Adaptive fast charging support and runs Samsung One UI based on Android 10.

Additionally, it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, and Samsung Pay support. With a layered pattern design, the Galaxy A42 5G comes in Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White and Prism Dot Grey colour options.

Galaxy A42 5G Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G comes with a price tag of GBP 349 (around Rs. 33,400) and will be available to buy in the UK, starting November. Currently, there is no word on its availability in India.

