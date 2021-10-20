Samsung launches Maison Kitsuné edition Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung launches two Maison Kitsuné special edition models.

Samsung hosted the Unpacked Part 2 event on Wednesday where they announced the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition smartphone. Alongside the new smartphone, the company also launched two Maison Kitsuné special edition Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 models. For this, the South Korean giant has collaborated with multifaceted Paris-meets-Tokyo lifestyle brand Kitsuné.

Taking advantage of the partnership, the company has brought the Maison Kitsuné Fox logo on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. Maison Kitsuné’s signature aesthetic is infused into every aspect of the Galaxy special edition wearables, from the watch straps and watch faces to the earbuds and their case. The company has also created a new Moonrock Beige hue for the collaboration.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition has Moonrock Beige straps punctuated with a charming Fox-shaped hole and delicate engravings. It also includes an additional custom Stardust Gray strap featuring the Maison Kitsuné lettering. Besides that, everything on the Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition is the same as the regular watch including the wellness features and One UI interface.

As for the Galaxy Buds 2, Maison Kitsuné Edition also comes in Moonrock Beige and are housed in a Stardust Gray leather case emblazoned with a Maison Kitsuné Fox Head logo. The right earbud features the Fox’s head, while the left earbud showcases its tail.