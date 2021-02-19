Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ launched in 'mystic navy' colour

Samsung on Friday launched a new 'mystic navy' colour option for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ in India. The new mystic colour transcends changing trends with a brand new, textured haze effect that cuts down on fingerprints and smudges.

Potential customers purchasing Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores can get an instant HDFC bank cashback of Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

Additionally, they will be eligible for Rs 10,000 discount on keyboard cover and Rs 7000 discount on Galaxy Buds+.

This brings the overall ownership price for Galaxy Tab S7 to Rs 54,999 and Galaxy Tab S7+ to Rs 69,999.

Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LTPS TFT display and 8000mAh battery and Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 10090mAh battery.

They come with the S Pen in the box that offers natural writing and drawing experience.

The tablets are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor to deliver enhanced performance and unrivalled productivity.

They pack in AKG quad speakers for immersive cinematic experience and provide unmatched gaming experience with ultra-fast refresh rates, immersive displays, and Bluetooth controllers.

In addition, Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ come with Samsung's latest One UI 3 software update.

With the latest One UI 3 software update, users can do even more with their tablets and enhance their connected experiences with the newly launched Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro.

Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ users can now move across devices seamlessly by copy/pasting images and text with other devices running One UI 3.1 such as the Galaxy S21.