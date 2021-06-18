Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched in India: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched in India.

Samsung today launched the much-awaited Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 in India. The two devices are the latest additions to Samsung’s Galaxy Tab portfolio, and together meet the productivity, creativity and entertainment needs of consumers.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings the fan-favourite features from Galaxy Tab S7+, including a large display and S Pen in the box for work, studies, design and entertainment. As for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite’s compact design and features make it the perfect device for on-the-go entertainment and gaming.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a 12.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1600x2560 pixels. The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It packs in up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card. The Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11 based OneUI out of the box. All of this is backed by a massive 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W charging support.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Specifications

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with a 8.7-inch TFT display and boasts dual speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound. With up to 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card, there is plenty of space for all your favourite content, and the 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) processor helps ensure smooth and fast gaming performance.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available in four colours - Mystic Black, Mystic Silver Mystic Green and Mystic Pink. Whereas, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available in two colours - Gray and Silver. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Rs. 46,999 for 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 50,999 for 6GB +128GB variant. While Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in 3GB + 32GB and priced at Rs. 14,999 for LTE, the WiFi variant will set you back just Rs. 11,999.

Samsung is also giving exciting introductory offers with Galaxy Tab S7 FE. One can get Rs. 4,000 cashback on HDFC Debit Card and Credit Card transactions and Rs. 10,000 off on the Keyboard Cover. Not only this, on Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, one can get up to 6 months of no-cost EMI where the buyer can own the tablet for just Rs. 2,499 per month.

Customers can buy Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading online and offline retail partners starting June 23.