Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 7,040mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and more

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 flagship Android tablet last year. The tablet went right up against the Apple iPad Pro series. However, in order to offer flagship specifications and features, the company had to push the price quite hight. Even after being cheaper than the iPad Pro, the Galaxy Tab S6 was still an expensive device for many. The South Korean giant heard the feedback and they have finally announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.4-inch WUXGA TFT display. The company has not specified the name of the processor but it states that it is an octa-core chipset. The tablet comes with 4GB of RAM paired with either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. The internal storage is further expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

All of this is backed by a 7,040mAh battery, with which the company promises a video playback time of up to 13-hours. The tablet runs on Google's Android 10 operating system with Samsung's own One UI skin layered on top.

As for the camera specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with a single 8-megapixel camera at the back. The front of the tablet is equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera inside a punch-hole design.

The Lite tablet has been launched in Indonesia and the comapny has not yet revealed when it will make its way to the Indian shores. When it does, one can expect it to cost somewhere around Rs. 35,000.

