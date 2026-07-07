India vs England 3rd T20I pitch report; here's how surface at Trent Bridge, Nottingham is expected to play

New Delhi:

India are in unfamiliar territory. The T20 World champions have gone winless in four straight T20Is after lifting the 2026 title at home. Their UK tour has gone from bad to worse, and it might worsen if they don't find a turnaround. They will be up against England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham and will have to bounce back sooner rather than later to remain alive in the series.

Sanju Samson was dropped from the team for the second T20I as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his international debut. He showed glimpses of his destructive self during a 10-ball stay when he smashed two sixes in a 16-run outing. However, the Men in Blue failed to pounce on the early momentum, and only a late blitz from Tilak Varma took them to 190/7.

The bowlers came under the pump later, and the troubles compounded when Ravi Bishnoi gave 29 runs in an over, and his back-foot no-balls only derailed India's hopes for a defence. The action now shifts to Nottingham for the third match of the series.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch report

Trent Bridge was known as a paradise for the batters as it had short boundaries and flat tracks. The trend has, however, changed in recent times with bowlers finding some bite from the surface. That was seen in the T20 Blast, where the average score batting first dropped to 165. Chasing teams have found more success in Nottingham, with teams batting second winning 11 of the last 15 T20s since 2025.

Trent Bridge, Nottingham - The Numbers Game