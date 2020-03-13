Samsung will clean your device for free amid Coronavirus outbreak: Know in which countries

Samsung Galaxy Sanitising Service is presently available in 19 countries

Coronavirus outbreak has taken the world by storm and all we want to do is remain safe from it. The safety measures also involve keeping our smartphones safe from the virus and cleaning it more often. Taking an initiative in the same direction, Samsung has introduced its free Galaxy Sanitising Service to clean your Galaxy smartphones. Read on to know more about it.

Samsung Galaxy Sanitising Service

Under the Samsung Galaxy Sanitising Service, the South Korean tech major aims to disinfect any of the users' Samsung Galaxy smartphones so that they remain free from germs. The service is free of cost and can be accessed from the various Samsung service centres and Samsung Experience Stores.

The service will sanitise your Samsung phones with UV light, thus, killing all the germs and infections (if any). Additionally, the service will clean users' Galaxy Watch smartwatches and Galaxy Buds truly wireless earbuds for free.

In addition to this, Samsung advises people to not use harsh things to clean their devices so that the devices don't get harmed.

Which Countries Have the service?

The Samsung Galaxy Sanitising Service is currently available in 19 countries for users to take advantage of it and their Samsung devices disinfected. Here are the countries:

Argentina

Chile

Croatia

Denmark

Finland

Japan

Republic of Korea

Malaysia

New Zealand

Norway

Pakistan

Peru

Poland

Russia

Spain

Sweden

US

Ukraine

Vietnam

The Samsung service will slowly expand to countries such as India, Australia, Austria, Canada, Czechia, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, and Indonesia.

